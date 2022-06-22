Batavia Business Beat: A strong business community means a vibrant community

Summer, and all the activities that define it, is in full swing up and down the Fox River!

Every town hosts its own version of festivals, music events, art shows and much more. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be happier that all the well-loved Batavia events are back in action after the pandemic caused different levels of disruption the past two years. After all, we are a community-minded organization and a catalyst for business prosperity, which in turn enhances the economic viability of the community.

As you attend events this summer, take notice of the sponsors. They are just as important to the success of an event as is the entertainment and attendance. You’ll find many of our members listed as event sponsors because we encourage our members to get involved with us and the greater community to get better connected. These businesses understand that engagement results in increased visibility and builds credibility.

Continuing our discussion about community happenings, Batavia’s Flag Day Celebration and groundbreaking for a national-caliber Flag Day Memorial proved to be a scorcher of an event. Although the heat index was 100-plus, a large crowd gathered to learn about the monument to be dedicated at Flag Day 2023, to listen to patriotic music performed by the Batavia Community Band and to honor the American flag and all it stands for. We cannot wait to see the finished monument!

Fourth of July

Patriotism in Batavia continues with the Fourth of July Sky Concert that takes place on the evening of Monday, July 4, at Engstrom Park. Like past events, Savor-the-Flavor food vendors will be on hand beginning at 5 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Batavia Community Band plays, followed by announcements and the sky concert fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The planning committee is requesting volunteers and donations. The annual event costs about $40,000 and is totally funded by donations and fundraisers. Go to bataviafireworks.org for more details. We also have an update posted on our website, bataviachamber.org/news.

More July events

Close on the heels of the July 4 festivities is Batavia’s Windmill City Festival, which takes place Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10, in downtown Batavia. You’ll find our members serving as gatekeepers on Friday as we do our part to help with the many volunteers necessary to run the festival. Go to windmillcityfest.org for all the details.

Our own Net-Working It! takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. This open networking event will be outdoors on the patio (weather permitting) at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road in Aurora. Everyone is welcome to mingle, network and learn more about the featured nonprofit Mercy Housing. We’ll be collecting items for the Batavia Apartments. Visit bataviachamber.org for more information and a list of donation items. Please join us!

Batavia MainStreet also is serving summer vibes with Cocktails in the Park on Saturday, July 23. It is the largest fundraiser for Batavia MainStreet. Visit downtownbatavia.com to purchase tickets.

Take advantage of all the upcoming summer fun in Batavia! Check the Community Calendar at bataviachamber.org to find many other events and fundraisers by local nonprofits. Remember to support our local merchants and restaurants as many are sponsoring and benefit greatly when you come back to shop or dine regularly.

Questions? Call the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134, text us at (478) CHAMBER or stop by the office at 106 W. Wilson St.