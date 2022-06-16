Batavia Park District Dish: Tuning into the sounds of summer with River Rhapsody concerts in Batavia

Ever since I can recall, summer has been my favorite time of year.

The days are long, the nights are warm and the chorus of crickets always creates a special cadence. When the sounds of nature mingle harmoniously with music from an outdoor concert, the resulting ensemble is like an audible work of art.

Summer signals a return to the River Rhapsody concert series, a time when family members and friends hang out – and, of course, rock out – along the Riverwalk in downtown Batavia.

The Batavia Park District’s concert series began June 15 and continues into August. The concert series features lively and eclectic musical acts that are sure to strike a chord regardless of one’s taste in music. There are bands performing rock, island-style beats, a Beatles tribute band, Motown and soul, country music and more.

Concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Peg Bond Center band shell, 151 N. Island Ave., nestled along the Batavia Riverwalk and picturesque Depot Pond. Arrive a little early to claim a great spot and relax with some delicious treats! No registration is needed for these free outdoor concerts.

Other dates for the Wednesday concert series include June 22 and June 29. We will take a break during Fourth of July week, resuming on July 13 and continuing July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3.

Check out the concert lineup in the Summer Fun Guide or online at our “Special Events” page at bataviaparks.org/special-events.

Concerts will be canceled or rescheduled in case of rain or thunderstorms.

Back by popular demand this summer is the option to buy red or white wine provided by Acquaviva Winery during the concerts. New this year are an assortment of savory and sweet food options for sale from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Koconuts Shave Ice.

Fernando’s Street Kitchen will have irresistible street tacos for sale, along with some of the Mexican fare featured at its Batavia restaurant.

The Batavia-based shave ice truck features an array of flavors including mango, root beer, piña colada and wedding cake, along with candy and cream toppings. And your pooch won’t be left out because they also offer puppy ice.

Sponsors of this year’s River Rhapsody concert series are Acquaviva, the Batavia Parks Foundation, DePAW Canine Campus, Fernando’s Street Kitchen, First Student and Koconuts Shave Ice. The sponsors deserve a “thank you” for helping to make this summer’s concerts a special treat.