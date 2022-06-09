St. Charles Park District: Make a splash this summer in St. Charles

From floating down the lazy river to competing for the biggest splash, there is plenty to enjoy this summer at the St. Charles Park District’s two aquatic facilities.

Swanson Pool, located in Pottawatomie Park, features an activity pool with a zero-depth entry and a 50-meter lap pool, water slides and sand/water play area.

Otter Cove Aquatic Park, located in James O. Breen Community Park, offers multiple slide adventures, three pools, a splash park and lazy river.

For those planning multiple visits, consider a season pass to save money and get easy, quick entry. Your best bet is to purchase the Crosstown Aquatic Pass that offers unlimited entry to both facilities.

This summer will be packed full of fun for all ages at both facilities, said Alex Hartzell, aquatic supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

“We are geared up and ready for a great season,” Hartzell said.

Events are available almost every day, so mark your calendar! Enjoy drop-in fun such as Float Nights, a Beach Party or Volleyball Games with a Lifeguard. Special events include the return of Mermaid and Pirate Nights on June 14, July 19 and Aug. 3 at Otter Cove, where swimmers can don mermaid fins or take a walk along the diving board plank and enjoy a special treat from The Dive Concessions. Otter Cove is hosting special pool parties such as June’s Picnic Party on June 18 and Ollie’s Birthday Bash on July 9, both featuring games, photos with the mascots and sweet treats.

Summer is a great time for families to make memories. At Swanson Pool, families can participate in Family Trivia Night on June 13 or Family Bingo on June 22. In between splashes and laps, play the games and make it a great family experience.

On Father’s Day, June 19, treat dad to some fun at the pool. The park district offers free admission to dads at both locations when they are accompanied by his children. Race dad down a water slide or float with him along the lazy river.

To encourage reducing the carbon footprint, the park district is celebrating the Summer Solstice with a small gift for everyone who rides a bike or walks to the pool. And riding one’s bike is a great way for young ones to get ready for the return of the Splashes, Dashes & Spokes Youth Triathlon on July 23. Registration is required for this kid-friendly competition for ages 5 to 15 in which beginners and experienced competitors will swim, run and bike for the fastest times.

“We have those competing for the first time and those who try to beat their times from previous years. It’s a great event,” Hartzell said.

For more competition, put those design skills to the test in the return of the Sink or Swim Cardboard Boat Race on July 10 at Swanson Pool. Reserve tickets now to compete or watch the challenge as participants, ages 5 and older, attempt to navigate a boat made of corrugated cardboard and duct tape.

“It’s a blast to watch,” Hartzell said. “You’re guaranteed a good laugh.”

Don’t worry if your vessel isn’t seaworthy. There are awards for the best sinking, team spirit, best dressed and more.

Hartzell said everyone loves Moana Night and this year it will be July 15 at Otter Cove. Guests will enjoy a party with songs, stories, games and more. If making a splash sounds like fun, check out the Biggest Splash Contest on July 13 at Swanson and Aug. 2 at Otter Cove. Prizes go to the biggest cannonball.

Summer is short, but with so much to do there is no shortage of fun, games, relaxation and memories that will last long after the summer sun sets.

Find the full list of events at ottercove.org/calendar or swansonpool.org/calendar.