@Your Batavia Library: Summer Reading Club ready to kick off!

This summer, the Batavia Public Library encourages all ages to have fun when the Summer Reading Club begins May 27. It’s easy to get started. You can sign up online, pick up a reading log at the library or download a copy from our website and start reading.

Whether you are a voracious reader or hardly ever pick up a book, this year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, challenges you to go beyond your usual self. Try a different genre (fiction, nonfiction, mystery, graphic novel, etc.), increase the amount of reading you do or choose a new reading spot – whatever gets you beyond your usual routine.

To help you get started, some of your favorite staff members from the library have made summer reading recommendations for you.

You may want to settle into a cozy spot on your porch to read the Monk and Robot science fiction series by Becky Chambers. Laura James, adult services librarian, suggests you start with the first book in the series, “A Psalm for the Wild Built.” It’s a “comfort punk” novella and a gentle adventure.

Mary Scott, circulation staff, recommends “The Lilac House” by Barbara Josselsohn, which is perfect for an afternoon spent in a shady backyard hammock. It’s not your typical girl-meets-boy story and then live happily ever after. Instead, you’ll be pulling for Anna and Aidan to conquer their relationship challenges.

Getting lost in a good story is a great way to pass the time when you accompany the kids to the Quarry pool or tennis lessons this summer. If you like a humorous mystery novel, I recommend “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman.

Aimee Marx, teen services librarian, suggests you choose a favorite book from your childhood to take on your vacation with the family. Everyone in the car can listen and laugh together with an audiobook. Aimee’s choice is “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” by Louis Sachar, a hilarious collection of short stories about the kids from Wayside School.

Don’t forget to let the kids make a few reading choices. Ruth Arrott, youth services librarian, has chosen the funny and fantastic story “The Crowbar,” based on a real-life crow. This story is from renowned naturalist and Newbery Medal-winning author Jean Craighead George. Ruth also suggests “The Mailbox” by Audrey Schafer. When 12-year-old Gabe tries to hide his uncle’s death from the authorities, he is not prepared for what happens when his secret is discovered.

Our final suggestion is for you to ask our librarians for further reading recommendations. When you come to pick up your books at the library, spend a few moments reading and enjoying the quiet and the cool of the air-conditioning. Borrow a few more books to take home with you, and before you know it, you will have reached your first reading goal of the summer.

