Batavia Park District: Countdown to Quarry season is on!

The stretch of hot, summer-like weather last week after such a chilly, rainy spring awakened a feeling that we haven’t experienced in a while.

It was that joyful exuberance you felt as a child on the last day of school when the doors opened, classes were dismissed and you burst into the sunlight and … freedom!

It was the very same feeling when finally it was time to go to the beach and you couldn’t wriggle free quickly enough from your mom, who was applying sunscreen rather liberally and far too slowly. You dashed to the water, which glistened in the sun like a shining mecca. Plunging into the water was pure joy and foreshadowed a summer that would be spent swimming and playing and laughing with friends.

In Batavia, the wait soon will be over. Hall Quarry Beach reopens Saturday, May 28, and will feature all of your favorite perks and amenities in addition to swimming lessons.

The sandy beach and zero-depth edge allow for easy access. The kids flume and the drop slide are the coolest. Add in the sand volleyball courts and so many wonderful memories will be made at the Quarry this summer.

The concession stand will be open as it was before the pandemic, featuring a host of hot and cold food and beverage options. Also returning this summer are the bouncy inflatables that make beach time even better.

Don’t miss the Wacky Water Olympics from 12:30 to 4 p.m. June 13. Instead of simply splashing your siblings or racing your friends to the other end and back, this event features relay races and splash contests.

The Quarry, 400 S. Water St., will open daily at noon, but season pass holders may enter each day at 11:30 a.m. to beat the crowds to the best spots. Closing time will be 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Quarry closes on Aug. 14.

Season passes remain on sale at discounted, preseason rates through Friday, May 27. Last year’s season pass holders may renew their passes online by logging into their park district account. It’s important to keep track of those key fobs every year to make renewing a breeze.

Check out bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach for information on passes as well as daily admission rates.

In the event of inclement weather, the Quarry will close. To check on weather updates, visit the Rainout Line on the park district’s website. You may sign up for email and text alerts after downloading the free app.

Make time for memorable moments this summer at the Quarry.