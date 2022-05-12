Beyond the Bookshelves: Take the summer challenge with your library

Have fun with us this summer!

Sign up for Geneva Public Library’s Summer Challenge June 1 to July 31, where you can read books, attend library programs, discover library services and resources, and earn chances to win great prizes!

We’ll kick off the challenge with special events:

For Kids: Big Balloon Show with Smarty Pants on Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Smarty Pants offers award-winning balloon twisting, innovative balloon fun, and a one-of-a-kind event featuring the world’s biggest balloon props!

For Adults: In Conversation with Mary Kubica on Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Mary Kubica will discuss her writing process, how she balances her personal and professional life, and the unprecedented success of her suspense novels.

Sign up at gpld.org/events.

Reminder: The library is closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

The librarian Recommends: “A Study in Scarlet Women” by Sherry Thomas transforms the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes into Charlotte, a woman forced to create a male proxy to build credibility as an investigator. However, Lady Sherlock’s incarnation is refreshing and absorbing, says our Library Associate Mary Foster.

