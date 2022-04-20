St. Charles Park District: It’s tee time! Make your reservation for Pottawatomie Golf Course

It’s that time of year again…Tee Time…and the St. Charles Park District’s Pottawatomie Golf Course is ready and waiting for all ages to play a round. Make a reservation by calling 630-584-8356 or drop in to play as space allows.

“Golf has seen an increase in interest over the past few years,” said Billy Ogiego, Assistant Golf Manager for Pottawatomie Golf Course. “People are re-discovering their love of the game, the chance to be outdoors with friends and the competition.”

Ages 60+ can swing into some fun this season with a great deal during Senior Golf Mondays, where it’s only $15 for a 9-hole round of golf – a $3 savings! Plus, the cart fee is reduced to only $9 per golfer.

Grandparents, ages 60+, may bring along their grandchildren for the same price, giving the multi-generations a chance to compete and have some fun together.

Seniors, ages 50+, won’t want to miss the chance to participate in the annual tournament on May 14-15 for some friendly competition and a chance to win prizes. Players will be flighted by age for the two-day tournament with a Skins Games in each flight. Don’t wait too long to register. The tournament is capped at 48 players, and the registration deadline is May 9. The fee is $80 per golfer.

“Everybody has a shot at the senior championship, and each player is also playing for prizes with games within the flight,”. Ogiego said

Standard green fees are $18 for 9-holes on the weekdays and $20 for 9-holes on the weekends and holidays. Another option for savings is the punch card, six rounds of play for $90. This card can be for a single player, shared among family members and friends. A punch card can be used anytime, including weekends. Riding carts and pull carts are available for rent.

For the more avid players, season passes are available. Passes allow a player to play unlimited rounds throughout the season during the passes’ designated time…some are good every day; whereas some are only good on the weekdays. Discounts are available for Juniors, age 18 and under, and for ages 60+.

And rainy days are no excuse not to play! With the indoor golf simulator, players can hit balls on the range or play holes and any one of the twenty course we have downloaded. The simulator is available daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ogiego recommends advance reservations, when possible, to ensure availability, and those reservations can be made up to one week in advance. The hourly rental fees are usually $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents, but during the peak outdoor season rates are dropped to $15 per hour.

For those feeling a little rusty with their swing, schedule a lesson with the course’s PGA Golf Pro Ron Skubisz. From learning the basics of the game to perfecting your swing, Skubisz can help golfers with the mechanics to improve their game.

Skubisz uses the golf simulator, which allows participants to see details on their swing, drive and speed, enabling Skubisz to better see exactly where players can improve during lessons, Ogiego said.

Playing at Pottawatomie Golf Course is more than a great day on the greens. Set along the Fox River, players can enjoy the serenity and natural beauty of the course, which has been a certified Audubon Sanctuary since 1997.