St. Charles Park District: Go beyond the workout

Cardio routines and lifting weights are great for the body, but there is more to fitness.

The St. Charles Park District’s fitness team at the John B. Norris Recreation Center has launched a new program to help clients meet their fitness goals. The program is Health and Wellness Coaching. The new service provides one-to-one consultation to identify goals and concerns and create an action plan to help clients achieve success.

The aim is to prevent fitness failures for those who join a program with the right intentions but find frustration when the numbers on the scale don’t seem to budge. Weight loss isn’t merely achieved by going to the gym, said Dan Charak, a certified fitness trainer and the supervisor for membership services at the Norris.

“With Wellness Coaching, we can sit down and discuss more than exercise,” Charak said.

He said it’s important to consider other factors such as stress management, nutrition, sleep patterns and emotional and mental health. Taking time to meet with a health coach for these sessions can help identify problems and build solutions.

“Goals are a great way to get started, but if you don’t change your habits, change the game, you won’t achieve the goals,” he said.

Health and Wellness Coaching gives clients the opportunity to make real lifestyle changes with the help of staff that is friendly, knowledgeable and supportive.

“Wellness Coaching opens a whole different avenue of looking at fitness and understanding where we can improve,” Charak said. “I think this is a more positive approach.”

Health and Wellness Coaching is available for single session or multiple sessions. There are session rates for members and nonmembers.

Included with membership to Norris is a complimentary health and wellness consultation that includes a six-month follow-up. Additionally, all members are offered fitness center orientation, which is a chance to learn more about the programming and equipment available.

“I want people to know we’re here for them and their overall health,” Charak said.

For those looking to kick-start their fitness goals, don’t miss the Spring 45-Day Challenge, a great motivation to get moving. Clients will set their nutrition and fitness goals and log their progress.

Exercise always is more fun with a friend, so be sure to mark your calendar for the weekend of April 23-24 for Bring A Friend Weekend. Members can bring up to four guests for a workout and tour. Check in at guest services.

In addition to the fitness center with equipment and weights there are group fitness classes and an on-site child care center.