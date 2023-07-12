Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 3-8, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Andrea L. Thayer, 53, of the 700 block of 700 block of Alberosky Way, Batavia, was charged July 8 with criminal damage to property and that her dog was running at large. Thayer’s English golden retriever, Arthur, got away from her and killed a white rooster, valued at $20. The dog attacked the rooster in the 37W800 block of Tanglewood Drive, Batavia Township, shortly after 7 p.m. Thayer told deputies she lost control of Arthur’s leash, he smelled chickens, then chased and killed a rooster. The victim had video footage of the dog killing the bird.

• Alberto Rodriguez Gonzalez, 28, of the 900 block of Knollwood Lane, West Chicago, was charged July 8 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Rodriguez Gonzalez’s vehicle registered at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Fabyan Parkway at Surrey Drive at 1:35 p.m.

• Martin Arellano Jr., 19, of the 36W900 block of Sunrise Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged July 5 with resisting a police officer and improper walking on a roadway. Arellano was also arrested on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony aggravated DUI. Police received information that Arellano was at a pool party at an apartment complex at Ascend St Charles, 100 Lakeside Drive, St. Charles. When the deputy arrived shortly after 1 p.m., he saw Arellano in the parking lot. Arellano ran and the deputy ran after him. Arellano got to Route 64 and ran west in the middle of the road with heavy traffic. The deputy and St. Charles officers took him into custody.

• Francis R. Rosczyk, 69, of the 400 block of School Street, Geneva, was charged July 3 with driving under the influence and unlawful transportation of open alcohol by a driver. Deputies were called to a three-car accident shortly before 2 p.m. at Lincoln Highway and Mooseheart Road in North Aurora. Deputies were directing drivers to a different route due to the crash, but Rosczyk continued without following the deputy’s signals. After they stopped him, deputies found eight empty beer cans in a cooler behind the driver’s seat of his 2006 black Ford Fusion and an open red, white and blue Pabst Blue Ribbon beer can in the middle console. Rosczyk admitted to deputies that he was drinking beer in his car in honor of the Fourth of July. Rosczyk’s blood alcohol content was 0.10%.