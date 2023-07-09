Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 16-July 1, 2023

Information in the Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Corey L. Hart, 32, of the 2500 block of Fallbrook Drive, Hampshire, was charged June 16 with driving under the influence, transportation of open liquor in a motor vehicle, failure to yield turning left. Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 31 at Longmeadow Parkway in Dundee Township shortly before 5 p.m.

• Thomas P. Will, 56, of the 35W500 block of Sunnyside Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged June 25 with driving under the influence, criminal damage to property, transportation of open liquor in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. Deputies were called to the residence shortly before 6:30 p.m. regarding a tenant who was being evicted. The landlord told deputies Will allegedly slashed a tire on his vehicle. While deputies were talking to the landlord, Will arrived in a silver 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and was later charged with DUI.

• Nickolas S. Gillingham, 25, of the 700 block of Russet Lane, Streamwood, was charged June 26 with battery. Deputies were called to the 34W800 block of Clyde Parkway, St. Charles Township about 11:30 p.m. in response to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and the girlfriend’s father that became physical.

• Alexis Esquivias, 20, of the 300 block of Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was charged July 1 with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle outside an approved container and speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit. Esquivias’s vehicle registered at 77 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road north of Middle Creek Lane, St. Charles Township at 6:30 a.m.

• Jesus Angel Rojas-Reyes, 22, of the 600 block of 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged July 1 with felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Deputies were called to the 10N400 block of Burlington Road in Burlington Township shortly after 2:30 a.m. because a witness reported seeing a silver 1998 BMW that was smashed into a tree. Deputies found the vehicle on Ellithorpe Road, west of Burlington Road with Rojas-Reyes slumped over the steering wheel. A breath test later showed that Rojas-Reyes had a blood alcohol content of 0.118%. He is to appear in court on Aug. 9.