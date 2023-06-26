Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 9-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Sammy K. Stillwell, 20, of the 1600 block of Marywood Avenue, Aurora, was arrested June 20 on an Aurora warrant on a charge of telephone harassment.

• Kandice K. Modene, 31, of the 1700 block of Loran Drive, Geneva, was arrested June 9 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Deputies were called to Longmeadow Lane shortly before 12:45 p.m. in response to a woman driving around in a blue 2012 Nissan Titan using her phone to record people while they were walking and jogging. Deputies cited Modene with using her cell phone while driving. She was released from the scene on a personal recognizance bond.

• Jade A. Wells, 24, of the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue, Elgin, was charged June 12 with speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Wells’ vehicle registered at 78 mph in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 2 p.m.

• Joshua D. Jordan, 39, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Maple Park, was charged June 16 with driving under the influence, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to the 49W000 block of Thatcher Road, Maple Park, shortly before midnight that a vehicle went off the road in front of his house. Deputies found a 2018 silver Nissan Altima in a cornfield 50 feet off the roadway with full air bag deployment on all sides. Jordan admitted to drinking more than five to 10 beers at a friend’s house, police said.

• Mario Barajas-Aranda, 34, of the 1100 block of South Neltnor Boulevard, West Chicago, was charged June 18 with two counts of felony aggravated drunken driving, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, no valid driver’s license and improper lane use. Barajas-Aranda was driving a 2011 black Mitsubishi SUV east on Route 38 near Meredith Road shortly before 1 a.m. when he came close to rear-ending a police car, police said. Barajas-Aranda stopped on LaFox Road, north of Denali Lane in Campton Township.

• Jeffrey M. Ahmer, 62, of the 1800 block of Palm Drive, Mount Prospect, was charged June 18 with felony aggravated drunken driving, driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Deputies responded to a request for a motorist assist as a blue Honda CRV was pulled over on the shoulder at Randall north of Red Gate Road at about 3 p.m. Ahmer’s blood alcohol content was later measured at 0.294% while he was at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said.

• A resident of the 0S900 block of Syline Drive, Geneva Township, reported June 19 that he lost $1,795 by responding to a deceptive ad on Craigslist. A property was listed in the area of Glendale Heights, the price was $1,000, plus a security deposit for $695 and a $100 application fee. The resident paid $1,795 through CashApp, then discovered it was a fraudulent listing.