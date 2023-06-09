Elburn police reports: June 7, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kelly M. Berkland, 23, of the 300 block of Whitewater Lane, Oswego, was charged June 7 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and illegal transportation of alcohol.

• Rylee P. Jimenez, 22, of the 1600 block of Spring Valley Dr., Elburn, was charged June 7 with unlawful possession marijuana by a driver, unlawful transportation of alcohol by driver and driving with a suspended license.