Elburn police reports: May 20-23, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Terry L. Leeper, 63, of the 48W000 block of Keslinger Road, Elburn, was charged May 20 with driving on a revoked license. Leeper was traveling southbound on a golf court in the 500 block of North Main Street shortly before 9 p.m.

• Renault M. Jackson, 41, of the 2400 block of 187th Place, Lansing, was charged May 23 with illegal transportation of alcohol liquor by driver in motor vehicle, suspended registration due to no insurance, driving an uninsured vehicle and unlawful possession of title or registration documents. Jackson was traveling south on North Main Street at 4:16 a.m.