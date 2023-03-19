Sugar Grove Police Reports: March 6-9, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Joshua Converse, 39, of the 600 block of Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove, was charged March 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rida Al Khafaji, 18, of the 500 block of Wingpoint Drive, Aurora, was charged March 6 with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, an invalid FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition. Police stopped Al Khafaji because his car was missing a tail light lens. After detecting the smell of marijuana, police searched his car and found a handgun, leading to the other charges.
• An employee at Chase Bank prevented a resident of the 100 block of West Park Avenue, Sugar Grove, from being scammed out of $5,000 March 8 when she came to get the money to pay a fee for a lottery winning. The resident was told she was a Georgia Lottery winner, but she needed to pay them to collect her winnings. The woman lost approximately $500 in gift cards to the scammers, as well as providing them all her personal information. After the bank employee called police, a freeze was put on her bank account.
• Damiah Boykins, 24, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, was charged March 9 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, driving with a suspended license, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change. Boykins’ vehicle registered at 85 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 56 at Hankes Road at 10:43 a.m.