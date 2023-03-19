March 19, 2023
Sugar Grove Police Reports: March 6-9, 2023

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Joshua Converse, 39, of the 600 block of Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove, was charged March 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Rida Al Khafaji, 18, of the 500 block of Wingpoint Drive, Aurora, was charged March 6 with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, an invalid FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition. Police stopped Al Khafaji because his car was missing a tail light lens. After detecting the smell of marijuana, police searched his car and found a handgun, leading to the other charges.

• An employee at Chase Bank prevented a resident of the 100 block of West Park Avenue, Sugar Grove, from being scammed out of $5,000 March 8 when she came to get the money to pay a fee for a lottery winning. The resident was told she was a Georgia Lottery winner, but she needed to pay them to collect her winnings. The woman lost approximately $500 in gift cards to the scammers, as well as providing them all her personal information. After the bank employee called police, a freeze was put on her bank account.

• Damiah Boykins, 24, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, was charged March 9 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, driving with a suspended license, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change. Boykins’ vehicle registered at 85 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 56 at Hankes Road at 10:43 a.m.

