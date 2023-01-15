Geneva police reports for: Jan. 7-11, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kenia Solis Garcia, 27, of the 0-99 block of North McLean Boulevard, Elgin, was charged Jan. 11 with unlawful possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South First Street.

• Michael Campos, 22, of the 500 block of West School Street, Plano, was charged Jan. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and disobeying a traffic control device.