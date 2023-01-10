Batavia police reports for: Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Vincent A. Costa, 19, of the 0S900 block of East Mallory Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Costa’s vehicle registered traveling 68 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on West Fabyan Parkway.

• Yevette Tentory, 22, of the 1100 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 50 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 700 block of East Wilson Street, not having a child under 8 secured in a child restraint seat, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration.

• Andrew Kline, 25, of the 500 block of Oak Street, North Aurora, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Kline’s vehicle was registered at 84 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

•Mario N. Lopez-Najera, 30, of the 400 block of Blaine Street, Batavia, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 47 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 block of Main Street, and not having a valid driver’s license. Lopez-Najera was also arrested on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Madison N. McClain, 19, of the 500 block of Independence Drive, Aurora, was charged Dec. 26 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit. McClain’s vehicle was registered traveling at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia, reported Dec. 26 that 20 packs of Nicorette gum, valued at $800.