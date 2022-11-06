Geneva police reports for: Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose F. Munoz, 30, of the 500 block of East Side Drive, Geneva, was charged Nov. 1 with driving under the influence, driving with expired license plates and driving on a suspended license.

• Andy Perez-Lopez, 21, of the 1200 block of King Cross, West Chicago, was charged Nov. 4 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Martiza Lopez-Aquirre, 20, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was charged Oct. 26 with obstructing identification, driving without a license and speeding 60 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone in the 1900 block of Batavia Avenue.

• Fatima Antonio, 26, of the 0-99 block of North River Street, Batavia, was charged Oct. 28 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with expired license plates.

• Joe G. Chang, 52, of the 2900 block of Pleasant Plains Drive, St. Charles, was charged Oct. 27 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.