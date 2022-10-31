Batavia police reports for: Oct. 14-26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A wallet containing $50 was reported stolen Oct. 26 from a person at Suncast, 701 N. Kirk Road, Batavia.

•A check was reported stolen Oct. 14 from the mailbox of Classic Carriage, 843 E. Wilson St., Batavia, and deposited into an unknown account via a mobile app.

•A skid steer valued at $45,000 removed from a flatbed trailer, was reported stolen Oct. 24 from the parking lot at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

•Olyeg V. Marlow, 25, of the 800 block of Columbia Street, Aurora, was charged Oct. 21 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Marlow’s vehicle was clocked at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on North Kirk Road, Batavia.