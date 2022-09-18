Geneva police reports for: Aug. 23-Sept. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cody R. Stankowicz, 20, of the 500 block Douglas Road, Batavia, was charged Sept. 14 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco/vape products.

• Tasha A. Lillie, 34, of the 1000 block of Pauline Place, Plano, was charged Sept. 15 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with a suspended registration.

• Sean R. Garcia, 18, of the 0-99 block of Wheaton Center, Wheaton, was charged Sept. 12 with underage drinking, possession of marijuana and tobacco products. In the same incident, Alix I. Dominguez, 19, of the same address, was charged with public intoxication.

• Andrew Bright, 32, of the 1800 block of Chandler Avenue, St. Charles, was charged Sept. 7 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding.

• Eduardo Torres, 41, of the 4700 block of South Avers Avenue, Chicago, was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. According to the police report, during an argument in the car, Torres struck the victim in the mouth with the back of his left hand near the 500 block of North Kirk Road in Geneva. The victim, who was driving, pulled into a gas station and called 911, the report stated.

• Nicholas Douvlis, 18, of the 40W100 block of James Michener Drive, Campton Hills, was charged Sept. 4 with driving under the influence.

• Justin L. Otto, 38, of the 1500 block of Division Street, St. Charles, was charged Sept. 1 with public intoxication.

• Jacari L. Bryant, 18, of the 1200 block of Trask Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 23 with underage possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding in the 1000 block of West State Street, Geneva. Passengers in the car were also charged: Daevon A. Davis, 22, of the 300 block of West School Street, Plano, was charged with underage possession of alcohol and unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger. Also, Daeshaun A. Davis, 19, of the same Plano address, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger.