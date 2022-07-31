Batavia police reports for: July 10-27

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Alexander S. Kadlec, 37, of the 1500 block of Ronzheimer Avenue, St. Charles, was arrested July 26 on a St. Charles warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Two catalytic converters valued at $1,600 were reported stolen July 25 from Batavia Auto Mart, 1025 N. Washington St., Batavia.

• A catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was reported stolen July 27 from the Sunoco parking lot at 1500 Paramount Parkway, Batavia.

• A catalytic converter valued at $800 was reported stolen July 27 from Rittertech, 1813 E. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

• Tyler J. Hager, 19, of the 600 block of Greenfield Road, Sugar Grove, was charged July 27 with reckless driving on East Fabyan Parkway.

• Sue E. Ferro, 51, of the 0-99 block of South Lincoln Way, North Aurora, was charged July 24 with driving under the influence and failure to signal a left turn.

• Rocio Riquelme-Riquelme, 32, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was charged July 24 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the posted limit. Riquelme-Riquelme was clocked at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road, reports stated.

• A man’s bicycle valued at $370 was reported stolen July 25 from the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia.

• AGS Technology, 951 Douglas Road, Batavia, reported July 10 that it was the victim of a forged check for $8,425.90.

• A bicycle valued at less than $500 was reported stolen July 18 from the 100 block of Laurel Street, Batavia.

• An unknown amount of mail was reported stolen July 14 from IBEW Local 196, 1829 Suncast Lane, Batavia.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen July 16 from Cast Aluminum Solutions, 1310 Kingland Drive, Batavia.

• A catalytic converter valued at more than $500 was reported stolen July 15 from Aldi, 1200 N. Kirk Road, Batavia.

• A resident of the 1300 block of Wintergreen Terrace reported being defrauded of $5,950 on July 15 through an online purchase of a dog from Treasured Bernedoodles. Payments were made through Zelle and the dog was never delivered.

• A motorized bicycle valued at $826 was reported stolen July 15 from Batavia Apartments, 1259 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• A garage door in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, valued at $500, was reported damaged July 16 by thrown liquor bottles.