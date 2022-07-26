Information in Sugar Grove Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Sugar Grove police reports were released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

• Shawn G. Strahota, 38, of the 100 block of North Seventh Avenue, St. Charles, was arrested Jan. 26, 2022 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic charges. Police were called to the 100 block of Joy Street shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a burglar alarm bedroom window activation. Strahota said he opened the window because of how hot he was, the report stated.

• A resident of the 1100 block of Hall Street reported being scammed out of $1,700 on Jan. 18. The resident told police that she received a text message regarding fraudulent charges on two of her bank cards on file with Amazon. She called the number and was told the money would be refunded the next day if she obtained $1,700 in Target, Google Play and eBay gift cards and provided the caller with the numbers. She called her banks the next day and was told there were no charges to her accounts and no refunds, the report stated.

• Grove Stop Market & Gasoline, 11 Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove reported Jan. 9 that the company was defrauded of $3,500 in Bitcoin. An employee of the store said he was called by someone named Mike Pence who was president of operations for inspections and asked the employee ti take photos of his fire extinguishers and send them to two phone numbers. Then Mike Pence called back and said the store would have to pay for half the inspections and to send $3,500 via a Bitcoin ATM in Aurora. When the owner came in the the next day, he said the extinguishers were not due for an inspection and to call police, the report stated.