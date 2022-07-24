Geneva police reports for: July 7-13

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Kelly J. Valentine, 44, of the 300 block of West State Street, Geneva, was charged July 13 with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

• Lauren N. Vago, 40, of the 300 block of South Fordham Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 7 with phone harassment - making lewd comments to a Geneva resident in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive. When police contacted her, Vago admitted to the continuous texting to the victim. Police told her she could be subject to arrest if she didn’t stop, to which she replied, “You are bothering me!” and concluded with a vulgar expression, according to the police report.

• Brian J. Fisher, 19, of the 300 block of 19th Place, Clinton, Iowa, was charged July 11 with possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. Police stopped Fisher because he was driving in the 1400 block of West State Street at 10: 15 p.m. with one headlight. Police searched Fisher’s vehicle and found four open marijuana containers, the report stated.

• Noah A. Wilson, 18, of the 400 block of North Glengarry Drive, Geneva, was charged July 12 with possession of 10 or less grams of marijuana and driving without headlights on when required at 4:10 a.m.