Batavia police reports for: June 16-20, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Indro Cavanna, 18, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Geneva, was charged June 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. According to police reports, Cavanna was clocked at 71 miles an hour on South Kirk Road and Giese Road, which is a 45-mile-an-hour zone.

• Stacia L. Arbet, 54, of the 0-99 block of Walnut Drive, North Aurora, was charged June 17 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour. According to police reports, Arbet was clocked at 85 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone in the 1300 block of Randall Road.

• Trevon M. Ross, 24, of the 500 block of Park Street, Batavia, was charged June 17 with possession of marijuana by a driver outside an approved container.

• Dawn M. Retterer, 35, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested June 18 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Anthony J. Caruso, 30, of the 33W000 block of Toni Street, St. Charles Township, was arrested June 18 on a Naperville warrant on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal damage to property.

• Christopher E. Altman, 44, of the 29W500 block of Winchester Circle North, Warrenville, was arrested June 17 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

•A dump truck parked in the Speedway Gas Station parking lot, 1495 E. Wilson St., was reported June 19 to have had a hole drilled into its oil pan. The cost of repair was unavailable.

• Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, reported June 18 that a blood pressure machine and a peg board were damaged, both with unknown values.

• A brown 30-yard Dumpster valued at $10,000 was reported stolen June 20 from Emagine Batavia, 550 N. Randall Road, Batavia.