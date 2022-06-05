Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 19-28

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Samuel P. Johnson, 22, of the 900 block of Stephen Avenue, Elgin, was charged May 23 with speeding 65 miles an hour in a posted 45-mile-an-hour zone on Randall Road just north of Crane Road in St. Charles Township. Johnson was also arrested on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving 26-34 miles an hour over the limit, according to reports.

• A resident of the 39W200 block of Armstrong Lane, Blackberry Township, reported May 25 that he sent explicit photos of himself to a woman he met on a dating app called Flirtini, then received messages from three different numbers that if he didn’t pay approximately $1,400 to the sender, the photos would be sent to his friends. When he clicked on his Paypal link, he received a screen message that any money sent to that email address would be converted to Philippine currency, the report stated. He didn’t send the money and blocked the senders.

• Mark G. Landgraf, 54, of the 42W600 block of Jericho Road, Sugar Grove Township, was charged May 28 with criminal damage to property under $300 in value, resisting a police officer and theft of property valued at less than $500. According to reports, Landgraf allegedly dug up two small trees valued at $25 each from a neighbor’s property.

• Jessica L. Bonine, 35, of the 6N300 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged May 28 with domestic battery.

• Moises R. Montano Alvarado, 35, of the 0-99 block of First Street, Carpentersville, was charged May 28 with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Deputies were called to Crane Road, east of Randall Road in St. Charles Township shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a silver Toyota RAV4 that had run off the road and hit a tree, according to the report.

• Thomas B. Gundy, 60, of the 6N800 block of Irwin Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged May 20 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and not driving on the right side of a two-lane road. Deputies were called to Villa Maria Road shortly after 8 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle rider who was down in the road.

• Carter T. Green, 18, of the 700 block of Elizabeth Street, Elburn, was charged May 19 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the speed limit. Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies clocked Green’s 2017 gray Volkswagen Jetta traveling 85 miles an hour in a 55 mile-an-hour zone south on Route 47 north of I-88 in Blackberry Township, according to the sheriff’s report.