Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 3-4

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A resident of the 8S800 block of Mighell Road, Sugar Grove Township, reported May 3 that she was selling exercise equipment for $600 on Facebook Marketplace. But after she received a cashier’s check for $2,550 from Regions Bank in Buffalo, New York, the resident became suspicious. Her bank told her the check was likely fraudulent. She did not cash it and reported it to police, the report stated.

• Alejandro Garcia, 38, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court, Batavia, was charged May 4 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor by a driver.