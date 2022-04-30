Batavia police reports for: April 11-19

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A utility trailer valued at $40,000 was reported stolen April 19 from A&W Express Inc., 600 Kingsland Drive, Batavia.

• Carolyn A. Penick, 45, of the 400 block of First Street, Batavia, was charged April 19 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Megan A. Shanahan, 30, of the 0-99 block of South Highland Avenue, Aurora, was charged April 17 with driving under the influence, having a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and having an expired registration.

• Karen A. Rummell, 41, of the 1100 block of Wind Energy Pass, Batavia, was charged April 12 with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

• Two catalytic converters valued at $3,500 were reported stolen April 13 from Lawn Doctor, 1485 Louis Bork Drive, Batavia.

• Sean C. Johnson, 42, of the 0-99 block of South Prairie Street, Batavia, was charged April 11 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting arrest.

• Kerry P. Ryan, 54, of the 25000 Schafter Road, Clare, was arrested April 11 on a Kane County warrant.