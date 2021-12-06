St. Charles police reports: December 6, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

• Kanditia J. Burge, 34, of the 3800 block of Chesapeake Road, St. Charles, was charged at 10:02 p.m. Nov. 24 with domestic battery.

• Kenneth Wayne White, 30, of the 400 block of Ryerson Avenue, Elgin, was charged at 1:09 a.m. Nov. 21 with battery after being served with a warrant.

• Justin John Ries, 22, of the 10900 block of Jillian Court in Orland Park, was charged at 12:41 a.m. Nov. 20 with battery.

DUI

Marco Antonio Magana, 27, of the zero to 100 block of Wildwood Trail, Cary, was charged at 1:29 p.m. Nov. 20 with driving under the influence of drugs and disobeyIng a traffic control device.