St. Charles police reports: November 21, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

Saul Juan Ortiz, 23, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Elgin, was charged at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 12 with retail theft.

Battery

• Brandon Ortega, 35, of the 1400 block of Willow Street, Sycamore, was charged at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 9 with battery.

• Bogdan Cabala, 62, of the 100 block of Saint Germain Place, St. Charles, was charged at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 31 with domestic battery.

DUI

Erick Gutierrez-Valois, 21, of the zero to 100 block of West Mary Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Brogan A. Ebel, 31, of the 3000 block of Gaylord Lane, Montgomery, was charged at 2:19 a.m. Oct. 30 with illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Aaron Caldwell, 35, of the 1300 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged at 2:29 p.m. Oct. 14 with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal and driving with a suspended, revoked or cancelled license.