Police Reports | Kane County Chronicle

St. Charles police reports: November 21, 2021

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

Saul Juan Ortiz, 23, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Elgin, was charged at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 12 with retail theft.

Battery

• Brandon Ortega, 35, of the 1400 block of Willow Street, Sycamore, was charged at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 9 with battery.

• Bogdan Cabala, 62, of the 100 block of Saint Germain Place, St. Charles, was charged at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 31 with domestic battery.

DUI

Erick Gutierrez-Valois, 21, of the zero to 100 block of West Mary Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Brogan A. Ebel, 31, of the 3000 block of Gaylord Lane, Montgomery, was charged at 2:19 a.m. Oct. 30 with illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Aaron Caldwell, 35, of the 1300 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged at 2:29 p.m. Oct. 14 with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal and driving with a suspended, revoked or cancelled license.

