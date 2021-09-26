St. Charles police reports: Sept. 26, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

• Kendrick Twain Archibald, 33, of the 5100 block of West Deming Place, Chicago, was charged at 12:16 a.m. Sept. 9 with theft.

• Erik Silvers, 50, of the 900 block of Black Walnut Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 11 with retail theft.

DUI

• William Miller Simms, 34, of the 1600 block of South 7th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 4:03 p.m. Sept. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Gabriel Patino-Rojas, 23, of the 600 block of Monroe Street, Aurora, was charged at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 2 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Christine Ann Bosco, 47, of the 400 block of Valley Forge Avenue, South Elgin, was charged at 2:29 a.m. Sept. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Luke S. Heuser, 28, of the 8000 block of Church Street, Bensenville, was charged at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession/use of marijuana and improper parking on roadway.

• Hector Astorga-Martinez, 25, of the 2200 block of Sycamore Avenue, Hanover Park, was charged at 12:33 a.m. Sept. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Possession of methamphetamine

Peter Curtis Audet, 24, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, St. Charles, was charged at 11:34 a.m. Sept. 8 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Failure to register as sex offender

Jonathan Isaiah Hopkins, 30, of the 200 block of South 19th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 6 with failure to register as a sex offender.