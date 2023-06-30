Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of June 13, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Desiree L. Ternies, 28, of the 2600 block of Pacific Drive, Fargo, North Dakota, for unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Zachery E. Roberson, 23, of the 900 block of 23rd Avenue, Moorhead, Minn., for the manufacture or delivery of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of marijuana and possession of more than 100 grams of marijuana, but not exceeding 500 grams.

• Jeffrey J. Bradley, 32, of the 800 block of Goodwin Court, Nashville, Tenn., for two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child under 13 years old and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years old.

• Jasmine L. Teague, 32, of the 200 block of Locust Street, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery of a child causing great bodily harm, reckless conduct causing great bodily harm, reckless conduct, domestic battery-great bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Sharondo Small, 30, homeless, of Elgin, for aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer and obstructing identification.

• Armando Ayala, 35, of the 100 block of South Maxon Lane, Streamwood, of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

• Connor P. Hughes, 33, of the 300 blok of Fulton Avenue, St. Charles, of two counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Rida Al O. Khafji, 18, of the 500 block of Wingpoint Drive, Aurora, for possession of a firearm while a FOID card is invalid, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, aggravated use of a loaded weapon without a concealed carry permit or FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

• Brett M. Muscat, 59, of the 500 block of Ashland Avenue, East Dundee, for two counts of forgery.

• James B. Finn, 37, of the 200 block of Virgil Street, Maple Park, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

• Odessian T. Torres, 28, homeless, of Elgin, for resisting a police officer resulting in injury.

• Philip A. Campagna, 46, of the 2000 block of Muirfield Circle, Elgin, for two counts of stalking.

• Cynthia R. Edwards, 52, homeless, of Elgin, for burglary from a place of worship, burglary causing damage and criminal damage to property.

• Michael A. Mealy, 33, homeless, of Elgin, for burglary from a place of worship, burglary causing damage and criminal damage to property.

• Matthew J. Hanna III, 50, of the 40W400 block of Winchester Way, Campton Hills, for aggravated battery-strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Omar J. Olivo, 21, of the 100 block of North Weston Avenue, Elgin, for unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver more than 30 but less than 500 grams of marijuana and an obstructed front windshield.

• Jonathan Chavez, 23, of the 1900 block of Opal Drive, Aurora, for home invasion causing injury, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact and violation of domestic violence bail bond.

• Isai E. Juarez, 18, of the 100 block of Stonewood Place, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.

• Diego Cruz Santos, 21, of the 300 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, for vehicular hijacking, vehicular invasion, robbery, theft, theft over $500, burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

• Caleb T. Turner, 21, of the 1600 block of Linden Park Lane, Aurora, for vehicular hijacking, vehicular invasion, robbery, theft, theft over $500, burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

• Luis Alpolinio, 24, of the 600 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of DUI with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving without a valid license.

• Ivan Gomez, 32, of the 0-99 block of South West Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing identification.

• Trevon Jones, 24, of the 600 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated DUI, aggravate fleeing police, resisting a police officer and driving with a suspended license.

• Isreal Vega, 18, of the 1000 block of North Pleasure Court, Aurora for possession of a firearm without a FOID card, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Andy Gonzalez, 24, of the 2000 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, for two counts of armed violence, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with a suspended license, aggravated fleeing a police officer, criminal trespass and two counts of DUI.