Illinois Valley fire departments receive more than $160K in grants from state fire marshal

(File photo) A Utica Fire Department truck passes through the parade at the Utica Veterans Parade and Airshow on November 2, 2025 in Utica. The Utica Community Fire Protection District received $26,000 from the state's 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program. (Kyle Russell)

Illinois Valley fire departments are set to receive more than $160,000 in grants, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced Thursday, as part of the 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program.

A total of $6 million was awarded to 260 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

Six fire departments in La Salle County and the Cherry Fire Protection District in Bureau County were awarded grants.

“It is essential that our first responders have the funding and equipment they need to serve their communities,” said Gov. JB Pritzker said in the news release. “I am proud to support our brave firefighters and EMS providers, and this state program helps deliver vital resources to emergency service departments across Illinois.”

This program aims to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 355 applications, requesting around $8.1 million in funding for this grant period.

“The Small Equipment Grant Program is a vital resource that helps fire departments and EMS providers acquire essential tools and equipment they might otherwise be unable to afford,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said in the release. “As we travel throughout Illinois, we consistently hear about the challenges departments face and the critical needs that exist in their communities. The OSFM remains committed to supporting our first responders by investing in programs like this that strengthen their capabilities, enhance public safety, and ensure they have the resources needed to serve and protect the people of Illinois.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply, according to the release. All fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants were required to participate in the National Fire Incident Reporting System and National Emergency Response Information System for a minimum of two years before applying.

The local fire departments that received grants are listed below.

Bureau

Cherry Fire Protection District: $25,700

La Salle

Naplate Fire Department: $26,000

Utica Community Fire Protection District: $26,000

Tonica Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.: $18,800

Sheridan Community Fire Protection District: $20,160

Oglesby Fire Department: $24,000

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department: $20,000