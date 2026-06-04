Talk of data center brings crowd to Bourbonnais trustee meeting

The construction of data centers has become a hot-button topic nationally, and people foresee drastic changes when hearing or reading about them.

There are concerns about electrical and water demands, noise, pollution, quality of life, and changing the face of a community.

This hit home Monday at the Bourbonnais board meeting when about 100 people attended the meeting with concerns about a recent item on the village’s planning and zoning board agenda.

Village officials said they are in the process of tightening up rules and regulations to use if any groups proposing a data center approach them.

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said officials are working on putting into place ways to protect village residents.

“The whole thing of what we’re doing is trying to protect the residents,” Keast said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

“I get that they’re scared of government, but that’s not, I hate that that’s how the federal government and the state government works. People are scared because of things that have happened in other communities.”

One of the attendees had a simple ask.

“I just want you guys to work for us,” the man said in a video of the meeting published on social media.

Another of the more than 100 people who attended the meeting spoke.

“I am here tonight, not as an expert or a politician, but as a resident, a parent and someone who truly loves this community and the life we built here,” she said. “This neighborhood is not just an address to me. It is where I raised my family. Where I try to create peace in a busy place. I hope my children will feel safe and grounded as they grow.”

She said she understood growth and technology are part of the future. Development brings opportunity.

“But I also know progress should never come at the expense of people who already call a place a home. What I am asking tonight is simple. Please remember that behind every map, every zoning change, and every proposal are real families whose daily lives will be affected in ways that cannot easily be undone.”

Those in attendance wanted answers as to why village officials would allow for a data center to be located in the village, driven at least partially by several posts on social media asking village residents to attend Monday’s meeting.

What led to the concern?

The concerns grew out of an April 23 Planning and Zoning Board meeting, where an agenda item proposed to amend a village ordinance to make data processing, hosting and related services require a special use permit in areas zoned limited manufacturing (M-1) and general manufacturing (M-2).

Most land zoned M-1 and M-2 is north of Bourbonnais Parkway and east of North Convent Street, otherwise known as U.S. Route 45/52.

Keast said in April village officials met with a speculator about the data center. It was an informational meeting, as the man was a speculator; he wasn’t involved with any company or group.

Keast pointed out the electrical study needed for the center would not be available until 2031.

That is when Bourbonnais officials decided to become proactive, he added.

“We are evaluating. We want to review what we have,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said last week. “The [Planning and Zoning] board wants to see more detailed legislation. We don’t want the state or anybody to dictate it for us. These are public forums and people should know they can talk to us. We are transparent. You can FOIA us; we don’t hold back.”

Keast said they have been proactive looking out for the concerns of Bourbonnais residents.

“We’re the community that wants to put those things out there and go, ‘Hey, we’re making this change because we realized going through this process that we weren’t protected.’ And that’s what we’re trying to do,” Keast said. “The thing for me, though, and I guess the part that I didn’t articulate very well to everybody that was there, and hindsight’s 20-20, of course, on what you say and how you say things. But it’s not just us. The things that the Village of Bourbonnais is doing to protect our residents, every community needs to be doing that. Because quite frankly, none of these communities are protected.”

Bourbonnais is a non-home rule municipality.

According to the Illinois Municipal League, out of roughly 1,300 municipalities statewide, the vast majority are non-home rule, meaning they operate under stricter state oversight.

Keast said that there are fewer tools in the toolbox when it comes to non-home rule.

There are 224 home rule municipalities in the state, including Kankakee. A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited from doing so by state law, according to IML.

In order for a municipality to become home rule, it has to be voted on as a referendum.

Could the village become a home rule municipality?

Obtaining home rule would take a referendum on an election ballot. While it comes with many more tools, it also comes with officials having more control. One thing home rule allows is raising taxes without a referendum.

That was brought up at Monday’s board meeting.

Keast several times during Tuesday’s interview pointed to the state legislature as a tall hurdle to clear.

“We’re stuck with bad choices because Springfield doesn’t give us the authority to protect ourselves without giving us blanket authority to do certain things,” he said. “We’re playing in somebody else’s sandbox. And we’ve got to play within the rules that they have. And unfortunately, they are constantly changing the rules on us.“

Keast was glad to see such a big crowd at Monday’s meeting. It was the biggest in his time as trustee and mayor, he said.

“It was cool to see that many people step up and say, ‘Hey, you know what? We care about our community’. And that was awesome.”

Early returns Tuesday from social media posts show there are those that remain skeptical and will be attending meetings.

Others were glad the board discussed with them what they are actually trying to accomplish.