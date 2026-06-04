Geneva’s East Side substation fire was small

Geneva authorities responded quickly Tuesday afternoon to a fire at the ComEd East Side substation, city officials said.

Fire Chief Mike Antenore said there was a small infrastructure fire at the East Side Drive substation. ComEd crews came and turned off power to the equipment, he said.

While a ComEd spokeswoman said Geneva maintains its own electric utility and no ComEd crews were involved, Antenore said power does arrive on ComEd’s lines and transfers to its East Side Drive substation.

“We got a call for an explosion and some type of fire at 3:20 p.m. We got there in a couple of minutes,” Antenore said.

“It was a very small fire and a little bit of smoke,” Antenore said. “Thirty minutes later, ComEd showed up. We stayed while they de-energized it and it was under control in less than an hour.”

The fire was not serious enough to cause outages in the area, he said.

De-energizing means power is taken away from the equipment, which is high-voltage, he said.

Antenore said they do not know why the fire happened.

“We don’t get very close to that because it’s very dangerous,” Antenore said. “We stand by and let ComEd professionals take care of it.”