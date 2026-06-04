Hazardous materials spill in West Dundee, parts of Illinois Route 31 now reopen after containment

(file photo) The West Dundee Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials spill on June 3, 2026.

A hazardous materials spill from a large diesel truck’s fuel tank resulted in several lanes of Illinois Route 31 being temporarily closed in West Dundee while authorities worked on containing the pollution to prevent further damage.

The West Dundee Fire Department responded around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, to a truck stopped at a center median of Route 31, south of Bonkosky Road. West Dundee police also responded and saw that large amounts of fuel were actively leaking from the vehicle’s fuel tank.

Fire crews at the scene used diking and containment materials to prevent fuel from entering nearby storm drains and causing a larger environmental pollution situation, according to a news release.

During the containment and clean-up efforts, authorities shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Route 31.

“The damaged fuel tank was safely offloaded, and absorbent materials were applied to contain and absorb the spilled fuel,” the West Dundee Fire Department said in a release. “Cleanup contractors will continue remediation efforts to ensure all remaining fuel residue is properly removed.”

The truck was removed from the scene by a towing company.

No injuries were reported from the spill.

Assisting agencies included the Kane County Emergency Management Agency, the QuadCom 911 Dispatch Center, the Carpentersville Fire Department, the East Dundee Fire District and the Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District.