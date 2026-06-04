‘Songs of the Illinois Freedom Road’ coming to Ottawa next week

(File photo) Local musician Chris Vallillo will perform “Songs of the Illinois Freedom Road” on June 12 at The Abbey in Ottawa, featuring music and stories centered on the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

The Illinois Arts Council and the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will sponsor a concert and program about the Underground Railroad next week.

The presentation will focus on the Underground Railroad with historical accounts connected to Illinois’ role in helping enslaved people seek freedom.

Local musician Chris Vallillo’s performance will feature music historically performed by enslaved people as a way to inspire one another and share knowledge during their journey to freedom.

Organizers said the concert will also help introduce the museum’s upcoming documentary, “John Hossack: No Apologies.”

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at The Abbey, 113 E. Lafayette St. in Ottawa. Tickets are $10 and will be available by cash or check only.