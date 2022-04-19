‘A Pint for Kim’ blood drive at Sugar Grove airport to honor late Naperville woman

The third annual “A Pint for Kim” blood drive to honor a late Naperville woman is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at the JA Air Center at Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove.

The blood drive was created in memory of Kim Sandford, who died from a rare cancer in March 2020.

Naperville resident Kim Sandford, with her husband and sons, died March 3, 2020 from a rare form of cancer.

“A Pint for Kim” was set up by Sandford’s family after her passing, in hopes of encouraging more people to donate blood. Sandford, who was 49 when she died, received more than 40 blood transfusions during her battle, the release stated.

Organizers are hoping to get more than 800 pints of blood at this year’s event. The drive is open to the public, and no money is being raised. All donors will receive tickets to food trucks and raffles to bid on donated prizes.

The event will also feature live music, complimentary plane rides throughout the day and more.

“A Pint for Kim” blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 at the JA Air Center, 43W730 US 30, Sugar Grove. For more information visit the organization’s Facebook page or at www.apintforkim.com.







