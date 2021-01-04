Geneva Chamber sponsors restaurant carryout challenge for January 2021

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a contest to help support local restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a news release, the Chamber is challenging residents to order carryout from Chamber members in January to win prizes while helping local businesses.

“While January is usually the month we host Geneva Restaurant Week, with COVID-19 still surrounding us and restaurants being limited in their seating options, the Chamber felt this event [Geneva Restaurant Week] should be postponed until later in the year, yet we still wanted to celebrate our member restaurants in some way,” said Laura Rush, communications manager at the Chamber.

After ordering a meal, residents should post a picture on social media, using #GenevaCarryOutChallenge in the tag to be entered to win Geneva gift certificates. Don’t forget to tag the restaurant and Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

“It is our hope that this initiative takes off like other social media challenges have in the past ... highlighting our restaurants, shops and community,” Rush said.

Information can be found on the Geneva Chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as at genevachamber.com.