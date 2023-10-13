Rep. Ugaste recognizes Everything Pedal for Small Business Spotlight

State Rep. Dan Ugaste has presented his third quarter Small Business Spotlight to Everything Pedal, a bike shop located at 135 N. La Fox Street in South Elgin. (Photo provided by the office ofRep. Dan Ugaste)

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, has presented his third quarter Small Business Spotlight to Everything Pedal, a bike shop located at 135 N. La Fox Street in South Elgin.

Everything Pedal was founded in 2013 by Eric Golz. It provides options for purchasing bikes, replacement parts, accessories and flat tire changes. It also orders special parts and assembles new bikes. Its storefront also offers adult mountain, road, lifestyle and comfort/hybrid bikes by Marin Bikes, cruiser bikes by Sun Bicycles, single speed bikes by Pure Fix Cycles and BMX bikes by Easter Bikes and Sunday Bikes. It also offers gear reviews on its website. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

House District 65 includes all of Pingree Grove and portions of Batavia, St. Charles, Geneva, South Elgin, Elgin, Hampshire and Huntley.