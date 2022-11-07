Central School District 301 honors FFA National Champion, award-winning high school chapter

Central Community Unit School District 301 student Samantha Alvarez has won the National FFA’s 2022 National Championship award, and the Central Burlington FFA chapter was honored as a Model of Excellence winner during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in October, according to a news release from the school district.

According to the release, Alvarez has taken advantage of Central High School’s award-winning Veterinary Science program. It was this program that helped propel her to become its first-ever national winner at the FFA Agriscience Fair.

Samantha Alvarez, a student at Central High School in Burlington, was honored with the 2022 National Championship award from the National FFA Organization. (Central Community Unit School District 301)

The Central Burlington FFA was named as a Top 3 Chapter in the United States, the release stated. Across America, 650 chapters applied for this honor, and only 10 high school chapters across America are chosen as Model of Excellence chapters.

Criteria for the National FFA Model of Excellence chapters include exhibiting exemplary qualities in the categories of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. The Central chapter was among the 10 finalists to compete on the Finals Hall stage in front of more than 15,000 people, the release stated.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership, the release stated.