Waubonsee Community College to host College Night Oct. 25

Waubonsee Community College will host College Night on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. on its Sugar Grove Campus in the Academic and Professional Center.

Waubonsee’s annual College Night is a free event designed for students, parents, and community residents to get as much information as possible about choosing a college, according to a news release.

There will be representatives from more than 100 public and private colleges and universities from across the country to answer questions in-person. There will also be informational presentations on topics such as choosing a college, choosing a major, financial aid and how to easily transfer from Waubonsee Community College to complete a bachelor’s degree at a chosen four-year institution.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a campus tour of the Sugar Grove Campus. For more information about College Night and to RSVP for the campus tour, visit waubonsee.edu/collegenight.