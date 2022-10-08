October 08, 2022
Waubonsee Community College to host College Night Oct. 25

By Shaw Local News Network

(photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College will host College Night on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. on its Sugar Grove Campus in the Academic and Professional Center.

Waubonsee’s annual College Night is a free event designed for students, parents, and community residents to get as much information as possible about choosing a college, according to a news release.

There will be representatives from more than 100 public and private colleges and universities from across the country to answer questions in-person. There will also be informational presentations on topics such as choosing a college, choosing a major, financial aid and how to easily transfer from Waubonsee Community College to complete a bachelor’s degree at a chosen four-year institution.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a campus tour of the Sugar Grove Campus. For more information about College Night and to RSVP for the campus tour, visit waubonsee.edu/collegenight.

Kane CountyEducation