Campton Hills resident earns perfect score on ACT test

A Campton Hills resident has earned a perfect score on his ACT test.

According to a news release from St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Sam Andrzejewski, 17, of Campton Hills, earned a 36 on his ACT. Sam is a senior at the school.

Sam said in the news release that he took online practice tests and is enrolled in several honors classes.

“All of St. Francis’ classes have helped me a lot,” he said. “I knew almost everything on the test already so I didn’t have to study as much as I would have.”

According to the release, in 2021, only 0.3% of all ACT test-takers earned a perfect score. Sam’s brother, John Andrzejewski, who graduated from St. Francis in 2021, also earned a perfect score.

On the day of the test, Sam said he felt well-prepared and motivated.

“I had some coffee and mentally prepared myself,” he said. “When I walked out, I was pretty sure I got a 36. I couldn’t think of a question I would have gotten wrong.”

Sam has a few schools in mind for college, namely Georgetown University, where his brother John is now a sophomore, University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis. He plans to major in economics and has long-term goals of serving as a CEO of a company or starting his own business, the release stated.

In the past five years, St. Francis has had five students earn a perfect ACT score, one perfect ACT Superscore and one perfect SAT score.