Maple Park man charged with sexual abuse of child younger than 13

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Maple Park man was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13, according to court records.

A grand jury also indicted Michael W. McCarron, 61, of the 1600 block of East County Line Road, Maple Park, on May 11 of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of one child under the age of 13, and one count of indecent solicitation of another child younger than 13, court records show.

The Kane County Sheriff’s office investigated, but did not release a report because the case involved minors, Undersheriff Amy Johnson said.

The charging documents state that McCarron sexual abuse of one child began on April 28, 2016 and continued to April 3, 2023.

Court records show that McCarron was initially charged on April 4 and was held in the Kane County jail on $150,000 bond.

After a hearing on April 19, Judge Alice Tracey reduced McCarron’s bond to $50,000 over the prosecutor’s objection court records show.

McCarron is still being held in the Kane County jail and would need to post $5,000 or 10% as bail in order to be released, court records show.

If McCarron does post bail, the terms of his release stated that he is to reside in a house inElgin; he is not allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old; is not allowed to move without the court’s permission; is barred from two addresses in Hinckley and one address in Sugar Grove; and is not to drive without a valid license, court records show.

McCarron’s public defender did not return a voicemail seeking comment.

McCarron has a status hearing scheduled on June 7 and a case management conference scheduled for Aug. 9, court records show.

The most serious charge McCarron faces is the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000, if convicted.

The four aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child charges are Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted, or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Indecent solicitation of a child is a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.