Aurora man charged with felony fleeing at speeds up to 95 miles an hour on Route 38

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Aurora man, who was charged with felony aggravated fleeing – at times driving up to 95 miles an hour – to elude a police officer, was caught when deputies used stop sticks to puncture the vehicle’s tires, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Dennis R. Carter, 41, of the 600 block of Spring Street, Aurora, also was charged Dec. 6 with driving with a suspended license, speeding 35 miles an hour or more over the limit and passing in a no-passing zone, according to reports and court records.

A deputy first noticed Carter’s black Chrysler 300 about 1:30 a.m. traveling at 76 miles an hour in a 55-mile-an-hour zone on Route 38 near Saddlewood Drive in Virgil Township, the report stated.

The deputy put on his overhead lights near Route 38 and Anderson Road, but Carter did not stop, the report stated.

The deputy followed Carter’s Chrysler heading east past Route 47, which was increasing its speed and not stopping, the squad car’s speed at 95 miles an hour as it followed, the report stated.

At Route 38 and LaFox Road, the deputy put on the emergency sirens, but Carter continued to flee, traveling east on Route 38 with speeds varying from 80 miles an hour to approximately 95 miles an hour, the report stated.

Another deputy set up stop sticks at the entrance of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office just east of Peck Road in St. Charles Township. The Chrysler continued to roll east, made a U-turn to go west, then turned into the sheriff’s office parking lot where it finally stopped, the report stated.

The pursuit lasted five minutes and covered about five miles, the report stated.

Three deputies, a sergeant, an officer from Campton Hills and several from St. Charles came to assist, the report stated.

In addition to his license being suspended, Carter was also wanted on a warrant from Aurora for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Court records show Carter was on 30 months’ probation after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license charges on Oct. 20, records show.

Carter is to appear in court again on Jan. 4 on the current charges, and for a hearing on violating the terms of his probation, according to court records.

The charge of aggravated fleeing exceeding 21 miles an hour over the limit is a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Carter was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered not to drive without a valid license, court records show.

Carter’s attorney did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.