Police arrest Aurora man in connection with burglary of Elburn business

Elburn police arrested an Aurora man Thursday morning in connection with a burglary at Kane County Coins and Currency, located in the 100 block of N. Main Street, on Sept. 8.

According to a news release from the Elburn Police Department, Gerald G. Norris, 27, of the 2800 block of Rosehall Lane in Aurora, is being charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property over $500.

Elburn Police were called to the business at 4:50 a.m. Sept. 8 for a report of a burglary. Detectives were able to recover evidence at the scene, and identified Norris as the suspect, the release stated.

During the investigation, Elburn police learned that several other jurisdictions were looking for Norris for offenses in their towns. After searching Norris’s home, police recovered items stolen from the business, the release stated.

Detectives from the Aurora, Wheaton and Warrenville police departments assisted Elburn with the search of the home.