Elburn Lions Club looking for boys who vandalized park over Labor Day weekend

The Elburn Lions Club is looking for four boys who allegedly vandalized Elburn Lions Park on Sept. 3, 2022. (Elburn Lions Club)

According to an email Wednesday from Stacy Groesch, event coordinator for Lions Club Park, the boys rode their bikes into the park between 10:52 and 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 3. They attempted to turn over stacks of picnic tables, and after that, moved a portable restroom from its enclosure to the playground.

The email stated that after moving the portable restroom, they turned it on its side and tore away part of the roof before leaving the park.

Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora said in an email Wednesday that the club has not filed a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elburn Lions Park at 630-365-6315 or office@elburnlions.com.