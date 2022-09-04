Elgin man killed in crash after fleeing from police in unincorporated Kane County

An Elgin man is dead after crashing into police while fleeing the scene of a car accident in unincorporated Dundee Township in northern Kane County Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Sleepy Hollow and Boncosky roads at 4:35 p.m. An investigation shows that Martin Contreras, 58, of Elgin was driving a Cadillac Escalade when he failed to stop after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at Route 31 and Boncosky Road in Sleepy Hollow.

The Cadillac then sped down Boncosky Road and didn’t stop at the T-intersection at Sleepy Hollow Road. The vehicle hit a tree and a large berm. Contreras, who was the only person in the Cadillac, was taken to an Elgin area hospital where he died, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation by Kane County Sheriff detectives. Members of the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted with road closures during the investigation.