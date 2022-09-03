One man arrested after allegedly firing shots at two people near Maple Park

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at two people near Maple Park early Saturday.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to an area near Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports that the suspect fired the shots before fleeing to a home on Crawford Road.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the home and after making contact with the suspect, he left the home and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries have been reported, the release stated.

Deputies were assisted by Campton Hills Police, Maple Park Police and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials continue to investigate the incident, and if anyone has information, call the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.