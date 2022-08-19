Man being held on $50K bond in Batavia domestic battery

BATAVIA – An Aurora man is being held on $50,000 bond in connection with a charge of felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, according to police reports and court records.

Victor C. Barberia-Castillo, 49, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, was also charged Aug. 16 with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, records show.

According to the charging documents, Barberia-Castillo put both his hands around the neck of a family member and applied pressure and impeding the victim’s ability to breathe.

Batavia police were called to the 300-400 block of Cleveland Avenue about 4:30 p.m. that day, according to the police report.

He would have to post $5,000 as bail to be released or 10% of the bond that was set.

Barberia-Castillo’s next court date is Aug. 25.

The most serious charge he faces is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or 48 months of probation, if convicted.