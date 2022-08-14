Batavia traffic stop leads to felony drug charges

BATAVIA – An Elgin man was charged with felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Batavia, according to police and court records.

Sheldon A. Chaney, 30, of the 0-99 block of North Grove Avenue, Elgin, was charged Aug. 3 with the manufacture or delivery of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of marijuana, possession of more than 100 grams of marijuana but less than 500 grams and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Police first noticed Chaney’s white 2018 Audi A6 on East Fabyan Parkway at North Kirk Road shortly before 4 p.m. because its registration was expired, according to the report.

After stopping him, police searched Chaney’s car and found a backpack containing multiple zip-locked plastic bags with a green leafy substance inside, smaller clear plastic bags with a white substance inside and a weight scale, according to the report.

Neither court records nor the police report identified what controlled substance Chaney was alleged to have.

Chaney was released on a personal recognizance bond and is to appear in court again Aug. 31 for plea setting.

The most serious charge is the manufacture or delivery of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of marijuana, a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Chaney did not have an attorney of record and attempts to call him for comment were unsuccessful.