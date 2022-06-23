June 23, 2022
Crime Brief | Kane County Chronicle

Kane Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Aurora Township man found shot to death

By Shaw Local News Network

AURORA – Kane County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Aurora Township, asking anyone with information to call 630-444-1103, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora Township, at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with multiple gunshots inside a residential trailer, the release stated.

Deputies applied first aid until paramedics arrived, then the man was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.